Pipeline restores gas flow
after lightning-sparked inferno
CORINTH, Miss. — Natural gas is flowing again in a Mississippi pipeline after a towering blaze Friday that officials believe was caused by a lightning strike.
The pipeline’s owner, TC Energy Corp. of Calgary, Alberta, said Saturday that it had “completed operational adjustments.” The Canadian company notified its customers through an electronic system that it was lifting the force majeure it had declared on Friday. The contract term allows the pipeline to curtail deliveries because of forces outside the owner’s control.
Tina Faraca, president of TC Energy’s U.S. Natural Gas unit, told investors on a conference call Friday that the blaze caused “very minimal impact to facilities.”
Mississippi tire plant to restart after tornado damage
TUPELO, Miss. — A Mississippi tire plant that was damaged by an April tornado is expected to restart production in June.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. said this week that it was likely to take several months for its Cooper Tire plant in Tupelo to resume full production after the restart.
The Akron, Ohio, company said in a filing to investors that sales are likely to fall $110 million to $130 million in the second quarter because of the Tupelo plant’s shutdown and restart. The operating income will likely fall $60 million to $80 million in the same April-to-June period. That’s in part because Cooper has continued to pay its 1,700 workers since the shutdown.
Golden Flake snacks no longer to be made in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Pennsylvania company will no longer make Alabama’s iconic Golden Flake snacks in Birmingham, although it will still sell them.
Utz Brands said Wednesday that it will close the longtime factory in early July, laying off 175 workers. Utz said about 100 employees will continue working at a new warehouse in Birmingham to distribute the snack foods.
“The decision reflects the company’s dedication to network optimization and cost containment,” Utz, based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, wrote in a filing to investors.
Utz said it would spend $3 million to $5 million on the closure, including $1.5 million in employee severance payments, with the rest being spent to transfer production.
Report: FAA overruled engineers, let Boeing Max keep flying
WASHINGTON — Some engineers for the Federal Aviation Administration wanted to ground the Boeing 737 Max soon after a second deadly crash, but top officials in the agency overruled them, according to a government watchdog.
The inspector general of the Transportation Department said in a new report that FAA officials wanted to sort out raw data about the two crashes, and held off grounding the plane despite growing international pressure.
The inspector general’s office said that it reviewed emails and interviewed FAA officials. The investigation “revealed that individual engineers at the Seattle (office) recommended grounding the airplane while the accident was being investigated based on what they perceived as similarities between the accidents.”