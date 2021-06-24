Judge seems skeptical over Dominion lawsuit
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over baseless 2020 election claims made by Trump allies Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and the MyPillow Guy.
The company sued the trio for $1.3 billion each after they claimed the company rigged the election for Joe Biden. Those claims, along with falsehoods from former President Donald Trump and others, helped spur a mob into storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
FedEx posts profit over as online shopping boom
NEW YORK — FedEx reported a nearly $2 billion profit in its most recent quarter, helped by a surge in online shopping and the growth of its business-to-business shipping services.
Package delivery companies like FedEx have been in high demand during the pandemic, as more people stayed home and shopped online.
Diesel project could hinge on tax break
NEW ORLEANS — Part of a refinery in petroleum-dependent Louisiana may be converted into a facility that can make renewable diesel fuel using soybean oil, corn oil or other fats and oils, if local officials OK a tax break for the project.
The proposal for conversion of a currently idle unit at PBF Energy’s refinery in Chalmette was touted Thursday in a news release from Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office.
The joint statement with PBF officials said the $550 million project, if implemented, would help preserve more than 500 current jobs at the plant, create 200 construction jobs and add 110 permanent jobs. State incentives include an industrial tax exemption that will have to be approved by local taxing bodies in St. Bernard Parish. Votes are expected this summer.