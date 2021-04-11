Missouri man charged
with murder in attack
KOSHKONONG, Mo. — A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one person and the wounding of three more at a convenience store in a small southern Missouri town.
Christopher Lindley of Thayer, Missouri, was charged with first-degree murder and criminal action in the shooting at the Snappy Mart store in Koshkonong, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release late Saturday. He is being held without bond.
Authorities said Lindley walked into the convenience store around 5:15 a.m. Saturday and started firing with a handgun. Koshkonong is a town of about 200 people near the Missouri-Arkansas state line.
Family gets $29.5M in allergic reaction case
LAS VEGAS — A jury has awarded $29.5 million to the family of a woman who was left brain damaged after being treated for a severe allergic reaction by an ambulance service in Las Vegas in 2013.
Then-27-year-old Chantel Giacalone went into anaphylactic shock after biting into a pretzel infused with peanut butter while in Las Vegas for a convention, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.
Giacalone’s lawyer, Christian Morris, said she lost oxygen to her brain for a period of minutes after seeking treatment from MedicWest Ambulance, which was running the medic station that day.
Hit-and-run crash kills New York federal judge
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida woman who claimed she is Harry Potter fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said.
Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday’s crash that killed District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday could not be determined.
According to court records, witnesses told Boca Raton police that Snape was driving erratically, going around stopped traffic, on a busy road when she drove onto the sidewalk and struck Feuerstein. Snape then drove back onto the roadway, striking the boy in a crosswalk.
Nation’s gas prices continue to hold steady
CAMARILLO, Calif.— The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon.
The price of a gallon of regular-grade gas is 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.