CLEMSON — A furious second-half comeback made for a riveting finish at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday, as Clemson erased a 20-point deficit and nearly pulled out a win over Boston College. However, the Eagles sank a couple of free throws in the final seconds and defeated the Tigers 70-68.
Boston College (13-10, 6-6) shot 48% from the field and Clemson (7-17, 3-10) shot 42%. The Tigers went 5-for-15 on 3-pointers and outrebounded the Eagles 39-34. Clemson excelled on the offensive glass, corralling 19 offensive boards and recording 19 second-chance points. On defense, the Tigers forced 19 turnovers, which led to 20 Clemson points. Boston College made 7-of-22 3-pointers and tallied 36 points in the paint.
Kendall Spray was Clemson’s leading scorer, registering 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a 3-of-8 mark from beyond the arc. Twelve of Spray’s points came in the second half. Kobi Thornton went 7-of-10 on shot attempts, finishing with 15 points to go along with her four rebounds. Amari Robinson tabbed 13 points and nine boards, and Hannah Hank scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds. For Boston College, Emma Guy scored 24 points while Makayla Dickens notched 21 points.