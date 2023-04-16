CLEMSON — Midyear enrollee Khalil Barnes’ 22-yard interception return for a touchdown with fewer than two minutes to play gave the White squad, led by running backs Coach C.J. Spiller, a 20-13 victory against the Orange squad, led by Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Tackles Coach Nick Eason, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The game attracted an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson Spring Game. Clemson legends Dexter Lawrence (Orange) and Wayne Gallman (White) also served as honorary coaches for their respective squads.