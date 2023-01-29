Film - Awards Season

Jake Sully, portrayed by Sam Worthington, is shown in a scene from “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

It was a quiet weekend overall, notable mostly for the Hindi language blockbuster “Pathaan” that broke into the top five and the post-Oscar nominations rereleases of films like “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “The Fabelmans.”

