USC football coach Shane Beamer is on the board with his first public commitment for the 2023 class. SAF Zabhari Sandy (6-foo-1, 204 pounds) of Washington, DC Sunday evening announced his pledge to the Gamecocks over West Virginia, Tennessee, Maryland and Ole Miss.
Sandy visited USC for the Clemson game last season and returned for a spring practice in April. Sandy said late last month that over time he and the coaching staff, in particular Beamer and secondary coach Torrian Gray, grew very close.
“I’ve built great relationships with them over the past couple of months with them recruiting me,” Sandy said. “They like how versatile I am, how I can play corner, safety or nickel. They really see me fitting in well with their play style. When I watched them practice, I saw the different coverages they run, and it just fits well.”
Sandy also is excited to join the Gamecocks because of what he believes is a promising future under Beamer.
“As he came in, his vision was to build a program and build great men, not just football players,” Sandy said recently. “Try to get the team where it needs to be to win national championships. I like where he’s going, and I like the people he’s bringing in to help him along the way.”
Sandy is also excited about being tutored by Gray and believes he can get him to the next level.
“He puts guys in the NFL and that’s my main goal. He has the power to do that if I was able to go to South Carolina. Other than that, I just like him as a person. As a coach, seeing him in practice and his coaching style, I like that.”
Last season Sandy was in on over 50 tackles and had three interceptions. He’s the second 2023 prospect from his program to commit to a Palmetto State school. Last month DE David Ojiegbe committed to Clemson.
USC defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clayton White Thursday made a run through IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida where there are multiple major prospects standing on every corner.
One prospect White has his eyes on is LB Jordan Hall (6-2 225). Hall visited USC for the Auburn game last season and was back for an unofficial visit in early April. He wants to get back for another unofficial visit this summer and possibly an official visit in the fall.
“Definitely a school I’m still considering, and I definitely plan to go back and see them again hopefully in the summer,” Hall said. “It’s a really good place. It has great people. “Coach Beamer has brought people in that want to win. It’s a great place.”
White has remained in regular contact with Hall since the recruiting process started. He and Hall have developed a tight recruiting relationship, and that’s a big reason Hall is giving USC a strong look. “I couldn’t really talk to him (White) much since this is just an evaluation period, but our conversations in the past, we’ve connected really well. We’ve had really good conversations about where he sees me fitting in the scheme of the defense and what my role could be if I decide to go there.” And that role would be to line up in a linebacker spot and just make plays. “
He expressed that I’m really physical and fast to the ball but also patient at the same time,” Hall said. “He said I have very good leadership skills and I’m very vocal on the field, things of that sort.”
Hall has set official visits to Florida for June 4th and Michigan State for June 11th. He’s also getting a strong push from Auburn, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Michigan and others.