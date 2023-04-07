Ashton Crocker is a Dixie Hornet through and through.
She’s not just a student-athlete.
She’s a volleyball player.
She’s a basketball star.
She even ran track one year.
And, in what’s arguably her best sport, she’s a softball standout.
She’s grown into a heck of an athlete since first putting on the Dixie green and white, and as a leader, she wants to pass that on to the next Dixie star.
“This season has been really exciting. I like getting to play with the younger girls and kinda teaching them and being with them because they’re gonna have a really good team when they get older, and that’s been my favorite part of the season,” Crocker said.
So far in her last season, and in years past, Crocker has given her younger teammates an example of a stellar player. She was named All-Lakelands in volleyball this past fall, in basketball in the winter and in softball last spring.
How does she perform so well on the softball field?
She’s smart in the box.
Crocker can work a count. She can hit. And when she gets on, she’s a threat on the base paths.
“I’ve seen myself grow from being kind of more of a role player as a leader,” Crocker said. “I try to do the best in every situation, and this year, I’ve seen a difference in my offense. Usually, I was just doing what I needed to get my team runs, but now I’ve seen (me) making it for myself, getting on base and stuff.”
But it’s not only her results on the field that stand out, it’s her leadership.
Dixie’s Samantha Ferguson says Crocker is always the one to ask what time they’re leaving for games, what time practice is and where her team needs to be.
The head coach also says Crocker is a true, natural leader, and that was much needed when Ferguson assumed her role last season.
“She’s always been a leader, even without being a senior, she’s the one talking on the field, she knows the game, her IQ on softball has always been high and that leads the team right there,” Ferguson said.
And again, her talent helps, too.
“It’s not intimidating to coach a player that already knows. You use her as a demonstration, you spotlight the people that know and the players that know what they’re doing like Ashton,” Ferguson said.
As her time as a Dixie Hornet starts coming to a close, Crocker has lofty goals ahead.
She wants to win.
She wants to make her teammates better.
And by the end of May, she wants to end her career at Dixie the same way she finished her eighth-grade year — with a state championship.
“I’ve loved every single sport at Dixie,” Crocker said. “I think it’s very fun. I like to compete, that’s the main thing about me is just I like getting out there and competing, and I like making myself better to make my team better and win ball games.
“It’s super fun. I love every girl out here and I do like giving my knowledge to them, so they can be better.”