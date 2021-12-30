Despite universal tumult from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, area nonprofits were able to help Lakelands residents in need this year.
They provided housing for the homeless, fed the hungry, helped those struggling keep the lights on, gave homework help to kids and provided medical care to those who needed it, plus much more.
Looking forward to 2022, they’re planning to expand and continue that work.
Community Initiatives, for example, was able to welcome students back to its afterschool Safe Haven program with a renovated neighborhood center. A fresh coat of paint, flooring and lighting were provided by Ascend Performance Materials and new windows by the Self Family Foundation greeted the students when they returned this year.
“We were able to renovate our facility and reopen it, and that made all the difference in the children’s lives,” said Teresa Goodman, executive director of Community Initiatives.
The organization also renovated and opened its new free clinic office and developed an online tutoring program with Safe Haven.
“So just being able to do those major projects in order to better serve our community in a year where we just didn’t know what direction things were going to go was amazing for us,” Goodman said.
“We’re extremely grateful and we look forward to 2022 because new beginnings are always, of course, exciting. But when you have new beginnings coming out of a year with unexpected growth, it makes it even more meaningful, you know, as we move forward to be able to serve.”
Community Initiatives helped about 3,300 patients and assisted more than 500 people with food, rent and utility services. About 75 families were served through the organization’s youth outreach and about 275 families were helped through Thrive Hub, a benefits bank.
Greater Greenwood United Ministry also saw growth in 2021.
“We’ve had a fantastic year, said Rosemary Bell, executive director.
“We have a crisis ministry and a free medical clinic and our free medical clinic has grown exponentially with a new women’s clinic. We’ve added some additional services to what we have.”
The organization has been given a building across the street from its current location, so in 2022 the crisis ministry will move to the new building so the medical clinic can fill the current one.
“Greater Greenwood United Ministry continues to assist those in life and medical crisis in our community, 2021 has been no exception for us to meet needs,” Bell said. “Our services are offered through the Crisis Ministry and Free Medical Clinics. We have seen considerable growth in our services since 2020 as the Ministry has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The organization assisted 363 individuals with $83,736.93 and more than 13,000 pounds of food distributed. There were 1,446 total patient visits provided.
Those in need of a meal were assisted by the Greenwood Soup Kitchen in 2021 which, despite having its dining room closed, served roughly 29,000 meals in 2021.
Norm Fawcett, chairman of the organization, said his key descriptor of the year would be frustrating because of the continued closed dining room.
They had high hopes over the summer and in November that the dining room may be able to reopen, but the delta and omicron variants squashed those hopes for now.
“We’re in a ‘watch and see’ mode right now and see what happens as the travel season, the holiday travel season goes and we’ll have a look at it in the new year,” Fawcett said.
The soup kitchen currently is mainly serving to-go meals of soup and sandwiches. The hope is that COVID numbers go down.
“We always say our objective is to serve nobody because at that point, there’s no need, but we haven’t been able to achieve that objective yet,” Fawcett said.
“It doesn’t matter what’s happening to the economy or what’s happening with pandemics, people get hungry and our meal at the soup kitchen is probably the only meal that some of our guests get all day,” he said.
“So we take our mission very seriously that hunger’s a serious problem and when you’re hungry, there’s really no other solution than food, and that’s what we hope we can provide for people as a safety net.”
In the new year, the hope is the dining room can reopen and allow volunteers to serve their usual three-course hot meal to guests. When that time comes, additional volunteers will be needed.
Next year will bring new housing opportunities for the homeless in the area, as Pathway House will open Pathway Village, providing 65 additional beds for homeless families.
“That’ll open in the spring and we’re just continuing to focus on helping people overcome homelessness permanently,” said Anthony Price, executive director of Pathway House.
“This year we’ve been a lot more focused on addressing the root causes of homelessness and we’re starting to see a lot of benefit of instead of treating the symptoms ...,” he said.
The organization by the end of November had 96 people get jobs and 71 people move into housing. As of Dec. 27, Pathway House had helped 286 unique individuals this year.
Meg’s House, which provides help to those facing domestic violence and homelessness, provided shelter and other services to 120 people experiencing domestic violence, according to Executive Director Alice Hodges.
“Those individuals received a multitude of services such as food, clothing, case management, trauma informed counseling, deposits and rental assistance once they found affordable housing,” Hodges said.
The organization also helped facilitate legal support from an attorney through a grant.
A domestic violence survivor now works for the organization answering the crisis line to help other survivors.
“We are truly proud of this accomplishment,” Hodges said.
The organization conducted 45 prevention and awareness events despite COVID, reaching more than 14,000 people.
“A major project for 2022 is the organization will use the additional American Rescue Plan funding to eliminate barriers to rapid COVID-19 testing and to provide access to resources for onsite testing for those in our domestic violence shelter and individuals in our housing first model homeless programs,” Hodges said.
“Meg’s House continues to focus on partnering with other nonprofits to foster growth and provide our community with programs and resources that help build a healthy and vibrant community for all citizens,” Hodges said.
The math adds up to this: Thousands of area residents in tough situations were helped by local organizations that plan to continue that growth into the new year.