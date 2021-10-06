UPTOWN MARKET
Community Health Fair is today in partnership with Carolina Health Centers. There will be numerous community partners with valuable resources and health screenings with many giveaways, mammograms, vaccines, music and more celebrating the market’s fifth birthday.
Vendors expected:
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted).
Parisi Farms — assorted produce.
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat.
Metts Organix — assorted produce.
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions.
Ginger Creek Farm — assorted pumpkins.
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices.
Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders.
Weatherford’s Woodworking
Jim Foster — woodworking creations.
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — assorted produce, goat’s milk products.
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
This is the last weekend for the 2021 season at the Greenwood Farmers Market.
Wednesday — fresh fruits, vegetables, jellies and more. Use your Senior Vouchers.
Saturday — fresh vegetables and fruit including greens, cabbage, beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, beets, turnips, apples, and watermelons, baked goods, shrimp, fish, seafood, specialty meats, beauty and health products, jellies, brooms and mops supporting The Lions Club, fresh hotdogs and sausage dogs, and more.
Location — 1612 Highway 72-221 at the Civic Center.
Hours — open from 7 a.m. until noon.