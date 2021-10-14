With so many people working from home or attending school virtually this past year, many of us have been spending a lot more time looking at screens. Although Zoom meetings and streaming our favorite shows may continue to be the daily norm, all this time on digital devices may be straining our eyes.
For contact lens wearers, excessive screen use can lead to contact lens dryness, which is experienced by approximately one-third of the 45 million lens wearers in the United States. According to one survey among contact lens wearers, 29% of patients cited contact lens dryness as a main obstacle to wear, and some people even drop out of contact lens wear altogether because of this discomfort.
If you're one of the many people struggling to combat contact lens dryness, it may be time to find a contact lens, like Bausch + Lomb INFUSE®, that maintains nearly all of its moisture for 16 hours (based on a laboratory study).
By their nature, contact lenses alter the balance of the eye's surface, making it important to find a lens to maintain hydration and help minimize symptoms of contact lens dryness. If you're experiencing contact lens dryness and discomfort, here are a few tips that can help:
Look away from your screen: Give your eyes a break by taking time away from screens and follow the 20-20-20 rule: for every 20 minutes spent looking at a screen, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
Recognize symptoms of contact lens dryness: Determining if contact lens wear is contributing to your dryness can be the first step in supporting your eye health, and your eye care professional can help identify the right contact lens for your vision needs.
Find a supportive contact lens: A contact lens like Bausch + Lomb INFUSE is exceptionally moist, soft and flexible. Visit bauschinfuse.com/ for more information.
Stay hydrated: Insufficient water intake can cause the eyes to stop producing tears and feel dry. Be sure to drink enough liquids throughout the day and avoid caffeine if possible.
Keep your environment free from dust and dryness: Be sure to clear away dust on a regular basis and use a humidifier if the air in your home seems too dry.
In an increasingly digitally connected world, our eyes have to work overtime. Advances in contact lens technology are giving people more options to address their symptoms as a result of increased screen use, such as contact lens dryness.