Since the pandemic began, many have felt the effects on their mental health. The CDC reported in June that more than 40% of Americans suffered an adverse mental or behavioral health condition, with anxiety and depressive disorders topping the list.
By mid-July, 53% of U.S. adults said their mental health was negatively impacted by stress and worry because of the pandemic, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. As the pandemic continues, these stressors are likely to impact more people every day.
Are you or your family members likely to suffer from anxiety, depression or other mental health issues? If so, what can you do to support your — or your loved one’s — mental health?
First, it helps to uncover your predisposition toward certain traits or mental conditions.
Dr. Scott Wiener, a board-certified psychiatrist focused on a biological based holistic approach, uses genetic information as a vital tool.
Unlike some ancestry tests that have a spit tube for collection, you only supply a cheek swab sample for Genomind’s test. They then analyze 38 genetic variants and influences on 29 mental health traits, resulting in a report detailing 59 possible behavioral predispositions specific to your genetic profile. Genomind provides resources and recommended actions from trusted advocacy groups to help improve your wellness and quality of life.
The Genomind Mental Health Map identifies seven Core Genetic Mental Health Capabilities:
1. Stress and anxiety
2. Mood
3. Focus and memory
4. Sleep
5. Eating behavior
6. Social behavior
7. Habits and substance use
Exploring your genetic predispositions in these seven crucial areas increases your self-awareness and empowers you to take steps toward better self-care.
Stress and anxietyIf you are one of many who have the variant of the gene involved in stress hormone regulation (FKBP5), you may experience a heightened stress response.
Knowing that this variant may contribute to your stress response allows you to target this biological mechanism to help regulate it. For example, supplements such as magnesium and/or rhodiola rosea have been shown to help. You can also try mindfulness techniques like grounding exercises and meditation.
Sleep and focusOr you may find you have a variant of the gene associated with excessive brain cell signaling (CACNA1C), which can result in traits such as:
- Trouble falling asleep
- Moodiness
- Inattentiveness
You can target this mechanism with supplements shown to stabilize it, like omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium. You could also make changes in your behavior or environment, such as reevaluating your sleep habits and schedule.