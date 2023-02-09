Unemployment Benefits

A help wanted sign is displayed Jan. 30 at a restaurant in Arlington Heights, Ill.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

More Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, but layoffs remain historically low despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy, and hiring, to bring down inflation.

Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 4 rose by 13,000 last week to 196,000, from 183,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It’s the fourth straight week claims were under 200,000.

