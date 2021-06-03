ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Thursday.
Left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start this season, gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings with five walks and five strikeouts.
Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games against Washington. The homer landed about halfway up the left-field seats, his 10th this season.
Atlanta had two hits off Corbin (3-5) in five scoreless innings before finding success against the left-hander in the sixth.
Ronald Acuña Jr. started the inning with a single, stole second and scored on Ozzie Albies’ single that skipped past left fielder Josh Harrison for an error. Austin Riley drove in Albies from second base with a double down the right-field line.
Corbin allowed four runs, six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings, leaving his ERA at 6.28.