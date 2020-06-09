Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Is a spike in cases linked
to Memorial Day outings?State health officials said it’s possible that people gathering during Memorial Day weekend contributed to the rising cases in the state, with Monday seeing the highest number of new cases and total hospitalizations associated with the virus to date. However, it’s unclear what role the extended weekend might have played as most businesses have reopened, a number of schools hosted in-person graduations, protests have grown across the state and the state has experienced a steady increase in recent weeks of cases and positive result as a percent of total tests.
State health officials reported Monday there were 507 hospital beds occupied by patients who either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, topping the prior high of 485 patients set on May 6. Hospitals are still far from capacity, with 3,368 available beds in South Carolina’s health care systems. There were 542 new cases reported Monday, which is higher than the 512 cases announced Saturday.
During a telebriefing with the press on Monday, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials expressed concern about the rising number of cases and stressed the need for social distancing, mask wearing and frequent handwashing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.