We keep hearing how many people have COVID-19 in South Carolina. How many have recovered?The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track recoveries, so the exact number is unknown. However, the state health agency is now releasing an estimate it updates every Tuesday and Friday for how many have recovered from the virus. The current estimate is 76% of patients — or more than 4,300 — have recovered.
Someone is considered recovered if it has been 14 days since their illness onset. That increases to 32 days for those who were hospitalized. DHEC also uses that 32-day span when the agency doesn’t know if a patient was hospitalized.
Only 21% of COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in South Carolina. While some patients experience serious illness, most people who contract the new coronavirus only experience mild to moderate symptoms.
Has the IHME projection changed from last week’s increase in new cases?Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has seen some fluctuation in its models from the latest data, but Monday’s update still shows that the peaks in hospital usage and deaths are behind us in South Carolina. This doesn’t factor in data released Tuesday, including South Carolina’s highest single-day report on deaths to date.
The projection has increased projected deaths to 353, based on an average of models with a range of 197-841 deaths. It also moved back its date for relaxing social distancing measures to June 13. The University of Washington-affiliated research center cautions that its projections are only as good as the publicly available data that supports them.
Also, while last week saw more new cases than the week before, a number of statewide cases were added when a company that performs testing in Greenville County gave DHEC a month’s worth of positive tests at one time.