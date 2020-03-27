Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indejxournal.com.
Who is most at risk of serious illness from COVID-19?
While anyone can develop serious illness from the new coronavirus, most people will only see mild symptoms.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are 65 or older and those who live in a nursing home or long-term facility are at higher risk, along with those who have the following health problems:
chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
heart disease with complications
a compromised immune system, including from cancer treatment
severe obesity (body mass index greater than 40) or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure and liver disease
The CDC also says people who are pregnant should be monitored because they are generally known to be at risk with severe viral illness; however, no available data on COVID-19 has shown increased risk.
