How many cases
of COVID-19 have been
reported in SC prisons?To date, 52 prison workers and 33 inmates have tested positive for the new coronavirus; however, 25 staff members have recovered from COVID-19 while one has died. Of the inmates, 22 are housed at Kirkland Correctional in Columbia and 11 are at Allendale. Here is a breakdown of the active cases among staff members:
Allendale — 7
Broad River — 6
Camille Graham — 2
Goodman — 1
Kirkland — 3
Lee — 1
Livesay — 1
Trenton — 1
Turbeville — 2
Tyger River — 1
Noninstitutional staff — 2
What precautions are being taken?To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities since March. The agency has provided each employee and inmate with two masks and officials are encouraging them to wear them in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People working the front entries at prisons are wearing surgical masks, face shields and gloves.
In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they don’t have fevers. Anyone who shows signs they might be infected is denied entrance.
Any employee who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient self-monitors at home for 14 days, while inmates with close contact are quarantined for 14 days. Any employee who tests positive for the virus is unable to return to work until they are medically cleared to do so.
Why have some prisons been hit so hard by the infection?Prisons involve a number of people living in close quarters with one another with little ability to isolate outside of under certain circumstances, at least during normal operations. That means if a staff member or a transfer brings in the virus, it can spread relatively quickly. Prisons also house a number of inmates who are older or have underlying conditions, which means an outbreak can potential cause serious illness or death for a number of people who are incarcerated.
While South Carolina has so far avoided seeing staggering numbers in its prisons, some federal prisons have had significant outbreaks. At Terminal Island Federal Correctional Institution, for instance, 620 inmates and 15 staff members have tested positive and six inmates have died. The prison houses 1,051 inmates.