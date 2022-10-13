Koppel

Senior contributor Ted Koppel will host an episode of “CBS Sunday Morning,” discussing the things that divide Americans. The special edition will air Sunday.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — At age 82, Ted Koppel is equipped to take the long view when discussing what divides Americans.

The former “Nightline” anchor, now an occasional contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning,” takes over from Jane Pauley for the first time this weekend to host a specially themed program on the topic.