COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Jonathan Johnson spent weeks on a ventilator battling COVID-19, then decided to get married — in the hospital.
The 28-year-old man surprised his fiancée with the help of hospital staff and arranged a wedding last month in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Council Bluffs, tying the knot with 28-year-old Mariah Copeland from his bed, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
“I didn’t want any regrets,” Johnson said Tuesday. “After coming off the ventilator, you view a lot of things differently in life.”
Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September. He quarantined in the couple’s bedroom away from Copeland and their 2-year-old son.
Copeland also tested positive, but it was Johnson whose condition worsened. He landed in Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and was on a ventilator for more than three weeks.
As soon as Johnson got off the ventilator, he decided the time was right for the wedding.
“You see a lot of sadness, and sometimes the end isn’t always what we wanted,” nurse Jenna Harvey said. “With Jonathan, this gave us hope and it kind of keeps us going. ... It’s something they both deserve.”
Family, friends and an officiant were looped in and persuaded Copeland to do her hair and makeup and head to the hospital for a visit on Oct. 14. When she got to Johnson’s room — where he was no longer in isolation or contagious — he told her that she was there for a wedding.
“I didn’t think that was going to happen so soon,” she said. “I am so happy it did, so I can spend my forever with the man that I love.”
Legal paperwork lists the wedding date as Oct. 22, the day Johnson was released. He is on the mend at home, and still uses oxygen.
Game on: 9-foot video game joystick on record as largest
HANOVER, N.H. — A 9-foot-tall video game joystick made of wood, rubber and steel has made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 as the largest.
Dartmouth College professor Mary Flanagan created the giant controller — nearly 14 times the size of an original classic Atari controller — in 2006 to celebrate her childhood experience of “maniacally” playing Atari 2600 video games.
She also wanted to see what it would be like when a single-player experience becomes collaborative: It takes at least two people to operate the joystick and push the button to play classic Atari games such as “Centipede” and “Breakout.”
“To have this common pop culture artifact just erupt in the middle of a space and allow people to play something familiar, yet not familiar, was exciting,” said Flanagan, an artist who is chair of Dartmouth’s Film and Media Studies and the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor in Digital Humanities.
The joystick, which toured Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, is now part of the permanent collection of ZKM Center for Art and Media in Karlsruhe, Germany.