Why not focus on your health this year by planning a trip that will help you relax, recharge and refocus on your top wellness goals?
What’s better than a great workout in the great outdoors? In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, you can stroll along the shoreline, bike the Waccamaw Neck Bikeway, hike a trail or take an outdoor yoga class. You can also enjoy golf courses, like the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Kayak tours at Black River Outdoors, fishing from the 2nd Avenue Pier and jet skiing with Action Water Sportz are other active outdoor options.
If your wellness resolution is to unwind more in 2020, consider a Himalayan Salt Stone massage at the Cinzia Spa in Myrtle Beach, where hand-carved warm salt stones gently soothe away the accumulation of stress and tension, while bringing the body and spirit into balance. Or you can plan an entire day of spa treatments at Awakening Spa, including facials, wraps and aromatherapy, on your own or with a partner or friend.
You can just relax and soak up the sun on one of many beautiful beaches, or while enjoying a sailboat charter or riverboat tour of the Intracoastal waterway.
Your idea of relaxation might include bathing in beauty. If so, spend a day at Brookgreen Gardens to enjoy both the natural outdoor beauty as well as the sculptures. The area is home to dozens of art galleries for your perusal, as well as The Burroughs and Chapin Art Museum, which features southern artists in a range of media. For those who find creative pursuits relaxing, the museum offers art classes.
While eating healthy on vacation can be challenging at times, focusing on fresh, ocean-to-table seafood offerings can be easy. In Myrtle Beach, visit Hook & Barrel restaurant to enjoy a fresh take on dining with distinctive seafood dishes and local produce in its ethereal, eco-friendly environment. You can’t get any fresher than the wide selection of seafood at Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet, or try the inventive take on elevated Southern fare at the Rivertown Bistro in Conway.
Destinations like Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, make it easy to stick to your wellness goals while on vacation, providing plenty of water sports activities along 60 miles of pristine coastline, with plenty of places to walk, bike and relax, plus endless, fresh seafood offerings available.