ATLANTA — It was easy to pick out a player of the game with Tre Turner catching seven passes for 187 yards and a touchdown to lead Virginia Tech to a 26-17 win at Georgia Tech Saturday.
But embattled Hokies head coach Justin Fuente suggested that the junior wide receiver was window dressing.
Virginia Tech snapped a three-game losing to break even in the ACC on the strength of four field goals by John Parker Romo, Turner’s dazzling day, a big fourth-down stop with the Hokies’ backs nearly to their own goal line and a smash-mouth game plan.
The Hokies rushed 53 times for 237 yards, and as Georgia Tech geared to stop the run in the first half, Virginia Tech kept throwing the ball over the heads of the Yellow Jackets on the way to a 20-7 halftime lead.
Braxton Burmeister completed 15 of 25 passes, 254 yards and two touchdowns for Virginia Tech, and Turner racked up a career high in receiving yards. The Hokies gained 199 of those passing yards in the first half.
Syracuse 21, Boston College 6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It was a slog for the Syracuse offense in the first half. Four false starts. Zero points. Just six first downs and 118 yards.
Then Sean Tucker, the nation’s leading rusher, broke one up the middle for a 51-yard score midway through the third quarter Saturday and Syracuse (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) was on the way to a 21-6 win over longtime rival Boston College (4-4, 0-4 ACC).
N.C. State 28, Louisville 13
RALEIGH, N.C. — Devin Leary threw three of his four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as North Carolina State’s offense finally got untracked in a 28-13 win over Louisville on Saturday night.
Leary hit Trent Pennix on a 29-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the fourth quarter to push the Wolfpack into the lead. Leary connected with Devin Carter with 5:53 remaining as N.C. State stretched its edge to 21-13.
Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 28
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Badie set the offensive pace for the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon with two rushing touchdowns and 294 total yards in a 37-28 Southeastern Conference win over Vanderbilt.
Badie, who was leading the SEC with 143.6 all-purpose yards per game heading in, touched the ball 39 times — rushing for 254 yards on 31 carries and catching nine passes for 40 yards.
“Tyler Badie is a great player,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “I have been saying it for a long time. He is the best player nobody is talking about.
“He is really the engine that drives us. He has a big heart. He is a competitor. He wants to win. I want to win. This team wants to win.”