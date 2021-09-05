ATLANTA — Thomas Hammock had no interest in his underdog Northern Illinois team settling for an overtime against Georgia Tech.
Once Rocky Lombardi’s second touchdown pass in the final minute brought the Huskies to within one point, Hammock didn’t hesitate to keep his offense on the field. The coach ordered a two-point play for the win.
Lombardi’s Lombardi’s two-point pass to Tyrice Richie with 38 seconds remaining survived an officials review and lifted Northern Illinois to a stunning 22-21 upset win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.
Virginia 43,
William & Mary 0CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Virginia beat William & Mary 43-0 on in the opener for both teams Saturday night.
Syracuse 29, Ohio 9ATHENS, Ohio — Sean Tucker set a career high with 181 rushing yards and a touchdown as Syracuse pulled away from Ohio in the second half for a 29-9 win in its season opener on Saturday.
Boston College 51,
Colgate 0BOSTON — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters, leading BC to a 51-0 victory over Colgate on Saturday in the season opener for both schools.
SECKentucky 45,
Louisiana Monroe 10LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis threw for career highs of 367 yards and four touchdowns in his Wildcats debut, including two to fellow transfer Wan’Dale Robinson, and Kentucky overcame an early hole to blow out Louisiana Monroe 45-10 in Saturday’s season opener.
Arkansas 38, Rice 17FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trelon Smith scored a go-ahead 2-yard touchdown with 12:44 left to give Arkansas its first lead since KJ Jefferson scored the game’s opening touchdown on a 34-yard quarterback draw. Arkansas followed Smith’s touchdown with a 9-yard reception by Tyson Morris from Jefferson and a 3-yard run by Dominique Johnson, as Arkansas beat Rice.
Missouri 34,
Central Michigan 24COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tyler Badie’s long run in the fourth quarter allowed him to finish with 197 yards on the ground as Missouri was able to breathe easy. Badie finished with TDs on the ground and through the air, and Connor Bazelak threw for 257 yards and two scores, helping the Tigers beat the Central Michigan 34-24 in the opener for both teams.
Mississippi St. 35,
Louisiana Tech 34STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State scored 21 points in 12 minutes to beat Louisiana Tech 35-34 in a season opener.
Auburn 60, Akron 10AUBURN, Ala. — Bo Nix passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in just over a half, and Auburn gave new coach Bryan Harsin a 60-10 cakewalk in his debut against Akron Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
ETSU 23, Vanderbilt 3NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Linebacker Stephen Scott returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and East Tennessee State upset Vanderbilt 23-3 Saturday night to ruin the head coaching debut of Clark Lea at his alma mater.