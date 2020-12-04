The Class 2A football state title game between Abbeville and Marion, scheduled for tonight in Columbia, has been postponed because a number of Marion players tested positive for COVID-19.
Swamp Foxes players will quarantine.
“I applaud the high school league for moving the game,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “I’m excited that we’re still playing. But that did punch me right in my big nose. After talking with our kids and seeing how they are excited, I did give them the rest of the week off (practice).”
Nickles said the game is tentatively set to be played at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Spring Valley High School in Columbia; however, the high school league said in a press release, “The Class 2A football championship will be rescheduled once a venue has been reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete.”
Abbeville (10-0) is the Upper State champion. Marion (7-1) is the Lower State champion.
The game is already sold out, and tickets purchased will still be honored for the new game date.
In the press release, South Carolina High School League Commissioner Jerome Singleton said, “A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided, if possible. This scenario affords us the opportunity to accommodate the competing schools.”
Singleton added, “While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the schools’ decision to practice safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.”