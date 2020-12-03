The Class 2A football state title game between Abbeville and Marion, scheduled for this Friday in Columbia, has been postponed until Dec. 18 because a Marion player tested positive for COVID-19.
Swamp Foxes players will be quarantined for 14 days.
"I applaud the high school league for moving the game," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. "I’m excited that we're still playing. But that did punch me right in my big nose. After talking with our kids and seeing how they are excited, I did give them the rest of the week off (practice)."
The game is tentatively set to be played at 5 p.m. on the 18th at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
Abbeville (10-0) is the Upper State champion. Marion (7-1) is the Lower State champion.
The game is already sold out, and tickets purchased will still be honored for the new game date.
In a Twitter post from the South Carolina High School League, Commissioner Jerome Singleton said, "A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided, if possible. This scenario affords us the opportunity to accommodate the competing schools."
Singleton added, "While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the schools' decision to practice safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control."