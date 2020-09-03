NASCAR won’t grant COVID-19 relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR has decided it will not grant COVID-19 relief during the playoffs, meaning a positive coronavirus test will end a driver’s championship bid.
The playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway without a safety net for the 16 participants during the pandemic. It’s up to each driver to protect themselves from COVID-19, understanding there is no cushion for missing a race.
Source: Cam Newton to start for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton is officially the new starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.
A person familiar with the situation said Thursday that Newton was announced as the starter during a team meeting. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly announced the decision.
Nets hire Steve Nash as head coach
Steve Nash was one of the NBA’s most entertaining point guards, the engineer of a high-scoring team that helped usher in a new era of basketball.
Now the Brooklyn Nets want to see what he can do as a coach.