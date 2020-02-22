ABBEVILLE — Abbeville senior Titus Paul has always been known as the Panthers’ reliable knockdown 3-point shooter.
Maybe even a little too reliable.
Greer Middle College crowded Paul off the 3-point line, fully expecting his ability from long range. He exited the game in the second quarter, frustrated at picking up a foul.
“First half, he was off,” Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said of Paul. “His mind wasn’t in it. He was too hyped up. His mind wasn’t in it.”
As soon as Paul burst out of the locker room for the next half, something clicked. Instead of pacing the perimeter waiting for a shot, he sprinted inside and scored the first four baskets of the second half, all on wide open layups.
Abbeville’s starters followed suit, blasting Greer Middle College in the second to make up for a one-point halftime deficit. The Panthers won 73-66 and reached the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.
“The 3 ball has been off the last few games, so he’s been moving around a lot, crashing the boards,” Belcher said. “It’s been paying off the last couple of games.”
Paul finished with 21 points, with 16 in the second half. Dre Watt had 19 points and Natavious Norman had 13 points.
Paul’s four layups to start the second half were followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Dre Watt. Abbeville went on a 14-3 run to take a lead it carried to the end.
Belcher took Paul, Watt and Jhalyn Shuler out for almost the entire second quarter. Shuler and Watt each had two fouls.
“We knew we were going to come back in the second half with five starters. It worked out for us,” Belcher said.
Abbeville emerged from the first quarter under control with a 17-7 lead. When the starters were bench, Greer Middle College outscored the Panthers by 10 points.
Belcher was pleased with the effort from a long Abbeville bench.
“Our young guys came in the second quarter and held them,” Belcher said. “They didn’t let it get away. Our seniors, they came back the second half and kept us composed. They gave us the lead the rest of the game.”
Abbeville will hit the road for the third round in Kershaw against Andrew Jackson.
GAME SUMMARY
Greer Middle College 7 20 10 29 — 66
Abbeville 17 10 21 25 — 73
Scorers — GMC: Anderson Kirkland 7, Lucas Wamsley 2, Jai’Breon Ferguson 24, Jamauri Donald 18, Allen Kuria 9. A: Titus Paul 21, Dre Watt 19, Natavious Norman 13, J.D. Moore 4, Navi Marshall 5, Kivionte Garner 2, Jhalyn Shuler 7.
3-pointers — GMC: Allen Kuria 3, Jamauri Donald 2, Jai’Breon Ferguson 2. A: Titus Paul 1, Dre Watt 3.
Record: Abbeville 17-6
Next: Tuesday, Abbeville at Andrew Jackson