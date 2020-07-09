In 2005, Landon Wolf and Jamar “Hoot” Crawford played on Greenwood High School’s football team. Wolf wore No. 56 and Crawford wore No. 91. The two Eagles played alongside one another until Wolf graduated that year.
The two didn’t communicate with each other after high school, but they remained Facebook friends. The two ended up crossing paths June 13 at the former Greenwood Civic Center site during a fundraiser for Next Level Lifestyles, Crawford’s gym, and 501c(3) nonprofit organization. Wolf saw the fundraiser on Facebook and decided to donate and see his old football teammate.
Crawford recalled Wolf saying he admired what he was doing and he wanted to stand behind him 100%.
Wolf initially offered to help Crawford with anything he planned on doing in the foreseeable future because he thought Next Level Lifestyles could help grow Greenwood.
“A lot of people talk about what’s going on in our town and how to fix it, but you are the solution,” Wolf said to Crawford.
Since their meeting in June, the two have been in contact about possible endeavors to help Next Level Lifestyles financially. On July 4, Crawford said Wolf surprised him by offering to start a fundraiser page on Facebook to help the gym operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just wanted to help out,” Wolf said. “Hoot is doing all the hard work.”
Wolf thinks Greenwood County will prosper if everyone helps each other do good in the community.
“The least we can do is donate a few dollars to him,” he said. “He’s doing all the hard work, and I just wanted to get the word out and help him any way I can.”
Wolf likes what Crawford is doing for the youth because he is giving them something productive to do, keeping them away from the streets, holding them accountable and teaching them some discipline, he said.
The fundraiser’s goal is currently $5,000, and Wolf said he came up with the figure after talking to his wife, Ashley, and the two not knowing what kind of traction it would get. He began the fundraiser Sunday and has already raised more than $2,000.
“Man, it’s a blessing,” Crawford said. “We just continue to pray and God keeps sending blessings our way.”
Crawford has been observing the fundraiser page and said it’s a blessing to see so many people reach out and contact him about wanting to see the gym grow.
Crawford and Next Level Lifestyles are still seeking quarterly or monthly sponsorships to help the organization run through the year. He said it takes $3,500 a month to keep both facilities’ doors open, pay for auto insurance, gas and other major needs.
To help Crawford and Next Level Lifestyles, Wolf’s fundraiser can be found at facebook.com/donate/790204351516296/.