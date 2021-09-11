Twenty years after 9/11 emotions remain raw. People with Greenwood ties who lived through the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on United States soil reflect on where they were at the time and how it has shaped them.
WALTER B. TODD III
Walter B. Todd III is today president and chief investment officer with Greenwood Capital Associates LLC. In 2001, he was an investment banking associate with Lehman Brothers, with an office on the 20th floor of Three World Financial Center. That huge New York City skyscraper was connected by a skywalk to the North Tower of the World Financial Center complex.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Todd, then age 30, arrived at work earlier in the morning than usual to get a start on business dealings.
“Normally, I would have been getting to work at about the time the first plane struck the North Tower,” Todd recalls. “My daughter, Kate, was just a few weeks old then. She recently turned 20. Every time her birthday rolls around, I know we are getting close to that anniversary.”
Two days after 9/11, Todd spoke with the Index-Journal:
“I was hoping I’d wake up and this would be a bad dream,” he told the Index-Journal then. “I’m having a range of feelings — sad, angry, scared.” As Todd was trying to navigate his way to his New York City home on Sept. 11, he saw a person drop out of the sky. Earlier that day, he heard a sound that shook his office building.
“Looking out the window, from the 20th floor of our building, you could see the hole in the North Tower,” Todd recalled recently. “My first thought was that somebody detonated a bomb. …When the second plane hit the South Tower, I heard a co-worker with a window office scream, ‘Oh my God!’”
Moving very fast down flights of stairs, Todd said he and others made their way out of Three World Financial.
“Our building was the next tallest tower and sustained significant damage,” Todd said. “But, nothing had collapsed yet.”
Todd said he began walking for miles up New York City’s West Side Highway.
“I would periodically turn around and look back toward the towers,” he said. “That’s when I saw people jumping from the towers.”
Cellphone service was disabled. Taxi cabs were not running. United States Air Force jets were moving into New York airspace. Todd said he was initially panicked by the jet engine noise. Before he saw it was the United States military, Todd said he was worried more hijacked planes were heading for buildings.
“I did hear a cab driver say The Pentagon had also been hit,” Todd said. “A random guy pulled over as I was walking and gave me a ride to 83rd and Broadway. It was emotional when I got to my apartment and could see my wife and daughter.”
Todd said his son, who was 18 months old at the time, was here in South Carolina, with grandparents. A friend and fraternity brother from Todd’s college days at Washington and Lee was in New York City on 9/11 and lived near The Pentagon.
“When I finally got to my apartment later that day, he called me, and I told him we were going to find a way off the island of Manhattan.”
Todd managed to secure a rental car. He, his wife, newborn daughter and friend headed toward Washington, D.C. and Todd, his wife and daughter eventually to South Carolina and Greenwood.
“Every 9/11 anniversary, I send text messages to my children, to remind them of what happened and the sacrifices first responders made,” Todd said, his voice choked with emotion. “I was trying to get away and they were running into it.
“It makes you appreciate every day, waking up,” Todd, now 50, said. “And, it makes you thankful there are people willing to be first responders.”
In January 2002, Todd and Lehman Brothers colleagues were allowed back into their heavily damaged office building to retrieve one box each of personal belongings.
“An HP 12c financial calculator was still sitting on my desk, covered in dust, debris from the buildings collapsing,” Todd said. “It still works and I carry it with me to this day as a reminder.” Todd said there was evidence the building had been looted, including the 20th floor where his office was, between the time of evacuations on 9/11 and employees’ return to gather personal items in January.
“My mini fridge was missing a case of Cheerwine I had ordered and my music CDs were gone,” Todd recalled, noting the popular North Carolina-made soft drink was not easy to come by in New York.
GRAINGER HINES
Actor, writer, producer and director Grainger Hines, who grew up in Greenwood, got his start as a stage actor in New York. A veteran actor with numerous credits, Hines recently completed "Dr. Death" for Universal/NBC that is streaming on The Peacock. He lives in Brooklyn.
In a recently emailed letter to the Index-Journal, reflecting on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Hines wrote:
“Most mornings, I walk in Brooklyn Bridge Park, and without fail, as I walk out onto Pier 6, the Manhattan skyline comes into view. My eye is drawn to One World Trade Center, rising high above Manhattan, where the Twin Towers once stood. WTC, also known as The Freedom Tower, is a constant reminder of that bright, sunny day in September, twenty years ago.”
Hines said New Yorkers showed a “common resiliency” in days following the terrorist attacks, “with a sincere concern for the wellbeing of our fellow citizens.
“Again, in the spring of 2020, (with the novel coronavirus pandemic) New York City was the epicenter of misery and we saw how our actions could benefit or harm our citizens,” Hines wrote. “We shared in a sincere endeavor for the good of all people. I believe I understand more clearly what New York City has learned from Sept. 11, 2001, but at this point in history, with all that is going on, across the globe and in our country, it is difficult to see what we have learned.”
Twenty years ago, Hines wrote an insights and outlooks piece for the Index-Journal about living in New York City on 9/11. He had not read it in quite some time.
“I was talking to a friend in Atlanta (recently),” Hines said. “The friend wanted to know what I had written.” Hines proceeded to read that archived piece to his friend.
“About halfway through, I started feeling this lump in my throat and a tightness in my voice,” Hines wrote. “The words became difficult to pronounce as my eyes filled with tears. I had this overwhelming feeling that rendered me speechless.”
On Sept. 11, Hines found his busy day of writing, auditions and other calendar items forever changed. He donated blood at a Red Cross Center and volunteered in whatever way he could.
In what Hines wrote for the Index-Journal 20 years ago, he notes he lost friends on 9/11.
“One was a fireman I had dinner with the week before,” Hines wrote then.
BILL AND LINDA STEVENS
Spouses Bill and Linda Stevens of Greenwood were scheduled to fly out of Portland, Maine early on 9/11. They were in New England for a conference with the Independent Bankers Association of America in Portland and were headed to another bank-related conference and New York City.
“We would have been on our plane about 30 minutes behind the terrorist who flew one of the planes into a tower at the World Trade Center,” Bill, who worked in banking for 45 years before retiring in 2013, said. Bill notes they were scheduled to meet with an investments representative with Sandler/O’Neill Investments Co at 2 p.m. that day, on the 103rd floor of the World Trade Center, with more seminars scheduled in the WTC for Sept. 12 and 13.
“Linda stepped into the lobby of our Portland hotel just as the first plane hit the first tower,” Bill said.
Shock followed and the couple's friends and family back home in Greenwood and South Carolina were concerned.
“They knew we were flying to New York City that Tuesday morning,” Bill said.
Airports closed. Car rentals were soon not available, but the Stevenses had not yet turned in their rental car. It took them two and a half days to get home to Greenwood. Traffic most everywhere was diverted away from New York and Washington, D.C., in a westward direction.
Some friends of the Stevenses did not make it out of the Twin Towers. Those who did survive the attacks told Bill and Linda that New York resembled “a smoke-filled war zone.”
“I know several people who left New York City, a few that left the investment banking world,” Bill said, noting for many, the emotional toll of 9/11 and lives lost were crippling.
Bill said it makes him think about what’s happening in Afghanistan now.
“With 9/11, we didn’t know what was coming next,” Bill said. “We couldn’t get in touch with anyone.”
Linda said their adult children, Jerry in Greenwood, and Susan in Columbia, were frantic.
“We couldn’t tell them we were OK,” Linda recalled. “All phone lines were jammed. Our best bet was to get on the road and start heading home. It was a long time before we felt comfortable traveling again. We think about it every 9/11. It was a tragedy that unified everybody, but it’s still hard to believe it happened.”