Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 11:54 am
The 2023 South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise rolls into Greenwood July 6-8 with free live blues performances day and night.
Music will be played on the outdoor main stage and in a dozen or so intimate indoor locations throughout Uptown Greenwood.
World-class blues musicians and a huge Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned contest, with more than 90 competition cook teams, food vendors and more will be here.
6 to 6:50 p.m. — Eugene Hideaway Bridges.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Diane Blue & Her All-Star Band.
11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Ramblin’ Don Scott Duo.
12:30 to 1:45 — 61 Ghosts.
3:30 to 4:45 p.m. — Terry Harmonica Bean.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Patrick Vining & the Trouble Tones.
6:45 to 8:15 p.m. — Skyla Burrell.
8:30 to 10 p.m. — Chris O’Leary Band.
11 to 11:45 a.m. — Rogue Johnsen.
Noon to 1 p.m. — hot dog-eating contest.
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Veronika Jackson.
3 to 4:30 p.m. — Diane Blue & Her All-Star Band.
5 to 6 p.m. — Cook team awards for SC Festival of Discovery KCBS-sanctioned competition.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Deuce ’n a Quarter.
8:30 to 10 p.m. — Tiffany Pollack & Co.
Thursday, 8 to 11 p.m. — Chris O’Leary Band.
Friday, 9 p.m. to midnight — Diane Blue & Her All-Star Band.
Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight — Skyla Burrell.
Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m. — 61 Ghosts.
Friday, 9 p.m. to midnight — Deuce ’n a Quarter.
Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight — Patrick Vining & the Trouble Tones.
Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m. — Ramblin’ Don Scott Duo.
Friday, 7 to 9 p.m. — Freddie Vanderford & Brandon Turner.
Saturday, Noon to 2 p.m. — Skyla Burrell Duo.
Friday, 7 to 10 p.m. — Tiffany Pollack & Co.
Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. — Terry Harmonica Bean.
Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. (Fox & Hound) — Tiffany Pollack & Co.
Friday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. (Ballroom) — Eugene Hideaway Bridges.
Saturday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. (Ballroom) — Eugene Hideaway Bridges.
Friday, 8 to 11 p.m. — Rogue Johnsen.
Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m. — Ramblin’ Don Scott Duo.
Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Veronika Jackson.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — John Hartness.
Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 pm — Rogue Johnsen.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Shrimp City Slim.
Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Shrimp City Slim.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Brian Peters Duo.
Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Terry Harmonica Bean.
Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. — Veronika Jackson, John Hartness.
Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. — 61 Ghosts.
Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. — 61 Ghosts.
Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. — Cotton Blue.
Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. — Ramblin’ Don Scott Duo.
Blues Cruise schedule subject to change. Visit: greenwoodbluescruise.com.
