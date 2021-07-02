Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that by late May the fishing had already gotten tough, but in June there should be a topwater bite first thing in shallow water. During the heat of the day fish should be caught deeper on crankbaits and worms around brush.
Striped bass: Guide Daniel Skipper (864-430-0488) reports that throughout June he will mainly be fishing down-lines. To start the month he expects to fish in about 30 feet, but anglers should keep an eye on the thermocline.
Crappie: Guide Daniel Skipper reports that by the end of May fish were stacked up on deeper brush, and they should stay there straight through June. Minnows will work but some days jigs are even better when you need a reaction bite.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that the best fishing in June can be found anchoring with dip baits or drifting with cut bait or shrimp.
For more information check out the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources at https://www.dnr.sc.gov/news/freshwater.html.