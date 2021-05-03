Local

VARSITY TENNIS

4:30 p.m.

York at Greenwood

VARSITY BASEBALL

7 p.m.

Abbeville at Emerald

VARSITY SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

Emerald at Clinton

Television

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Louisville

SECN — UAB at Auburn

DIVING

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)

12:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)

MLB

7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at NY Yankees

NBA

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at LA Clippers

NHL

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal Leg 2

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 2

SURFING

10 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds