Ninety Six baseball downs Emerald
Ty Riddlehoover picked up his first win of the season, as the Ninety Six baseball team downed Emerald 8-6. Austin Wertz led the Wildcats with two hits and drove in a run in the win.
Emerald’s Bradlee Jones finished with two hits including a solo home run.
Easley shuts out GHS girls soccer
The Greenwood girls soccer team struggled in its home matchup against Easley, falling 9-0. The Green Wave scored four of their goals in the first half.
Abbeville decimates Liberty
The Abbeville softball team scored 11 runs by the end of the second inning, leading to a 21-1 win.
Garianna Burton led the Panthers with five hits while adding four RBIs. Lauryn Foster finished 3-for-5 with six RBIs.
B-L baseball defeats Saluda
Despite a late push in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Saluda baseball team lost 9-5 against Batesburg-Leesville at home. Five of the Panthers’ runs were unearned.
Jonah McCary was the Tigers’ offensive catalyst, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the loss.
Saluda softball falls to River Bluff
Heading into the bottom of the fifth, Saluda led River Bluff by two runs, but the Gators scored four unearned runs in the bottom of the frame, leading to a 6-4 win.
Sam Minick struck out 10 for the Tigers.
Lander falls to Belmont Abbey
Leading 8-6 after the sixth inning, the Lander baseball team allowed 10 runs in the final three inning, losing 16-8 to the Belmont Abbey Crusaders.
Dalton Stroud led the way with three hits and three runs. Connor Droze, Will McClellan, Tyler Prell, Chandler Moeller and Matthew Burgess all had two hits.
LU men’s lacrosse ties record
The Lander men’s lacrosse team tied a program record for goals scored in a game as it took down the Tusculum Pioneers 25-6.
Lander was led by Adam Mather’s four goals while Brady Foote and Brandon Perkins both had three. Mather and Carter Wilcox shared the lead for assists with three while Mather led the way with seven points.
Lander men’s tennis falls to Barry
The Bearcats suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to No. 1 Barry 2-4. Matthew De Groot and Mouad Naoui earned the two singles points for Lander.
Lander men’s golf finishes second
Lander finished second at the Bearcat Golf Classic on Tuesday, with a score of 853 at 11-under-par. This performance was just four shots behind No. 1 Anderson.
Linus Jonsson finished first after winning a playoff to break the tie with his Wingate competitor. Jonsson shot 207 for a nine-under-par performance. Edward Rahm finished tied for third, after topping the leaderboard on the first day. Rahm was three shots behind Jonsson at 210.
Becerra’s big fly ball leads Fleet
The Erskine College baseball team (13-6, 4-4 CC) defeated Mars Hill University (4-17, 2-4 SAC) at Henderson Field thanks to Armando Becerra’s game-winning home run in the sixth inning and a solid performance from the Fleet’s bullpen.
Erskine women wins third in a row
The Erskine College women’s tennis team defeated Coker University at the Sloan-Cox Tennis Courts by a 5-2 scoreline on Tuesday afternoon in the Fleet’s final non-conference match of the regular season.