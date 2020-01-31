Lander baseball's scheduled season opener Friday against Erskine was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up 5 p.m. Monday at Dolny Stadium. Erskine will host a doubleheader today against Lander. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. The second game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.
Rhule fills out Panthers staff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule has filled out the remainder of his coaching staff with a mix of coaches with NFL and college backgrounds.
Eleven of the coaches hired Friday previously worked for Rhule while he was at Baylor.
The Panthers have named Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach, Matt Lombardi as assistant quarterbacks coach, Jeff Nixon as running backs coach, Brian Angelichio as tight ends coach, Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach, Pat Meyer as offensive line coach and Marcus Satterfield as assistant offensive line coach and E.J. Barthel as an offensive assistant.
Al Holcomb returns to Carolina and will be the defensive run game coordinator, while Mike Phair will coach the defensive line, Frank Okam will be the assistant defensive line coach, Mike Siravo will be the linebackers coach, Jason Simmons will be the defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, Evan Cooper will coach the cornerbacks, and Cedric Whitaker and Grant Udiski will serve as coaching assistants.
All-Stars to wear Kobe's No. 24, Gianna's No. 2
The NBA's All-Stars will be playing this year with Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in their minds and on their jerseys.
So, coming soon: No. 24 Giannis Antetokounmpo, and No. 2, LeBron James.
As part of what will be a long series of tributes to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the NBA announced Friday that every player on Team Giannis will wear 24 on their jerseys at this year’s All-Star Game and every player on Team LeBron will wear 2.
Kobe Bryant spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and an outstanding young player, wore No. 2 on her jersey.
Browns hire Brownson as chief of staff
CLEVELAND — Callie Brownson has been named chief of staff for new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who began his NFL career in a similar job.
Brownson spent last season as a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills, and is one of the few women in the league, which has been more welcoming to women in recent years. She's the first person to have this position in Cleveland, where her role will be much like what Stefanski did while working for coach Brad Childress in 2006 with Minnesota.
Former Georgia star Fair dies at 59
ATHENS, Ga. — Terry Fair, a key player on Georgia only men's Final Four team, has died at the age of 59, the school announced.
The university said Fair died Thursday of natural causes in his hometown of Macon, Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed Fair's death.
Fair was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, capping his college career by leading Georgia to an improbable Final Four appearance in the program’s inaugural NCAA Tournament appearance in 1983. It remains the school's greatest season.
Granderson retires after 16 seasons
MIAMI — Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues.
Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012.
In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.
Last year, Granderson batted .183 in 138 games for the Miami Marlins.
Adams agrees to deal with Mets
NEW YORK — Matt Adams agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets on Friday, hoping to earn a job as a backup and a bat with pop off the bench.
The 31-year-old is primarily a first baseman but also has played the outfield. He batted .226 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 333 plate appearances last year for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, hitting 12 of his homers in June and July.
San Diego State to retire Leonard's number
SAN DIEGO — Nine years after Kawhi Leonard helped lead San Diego State to national prominence, the Aztecs will honor the greatest player in program history by hoisting his No. 15 jersey into the rafters at Viejas Arena, high above Steve Fisher Court.
Leonard’s jersey will be retired at halftime against defending Mountain West champion Utah State on Saturday night, when the No. 4 Aztecs (22-0, 11-0 MWC) try to remain the nation’s only undefeated team.
Leonard, whose Los Angeles Clippers have an afternoon game at Staples Center, is scheduled to participate along with Fisher, who turned SDSU into a perennial NCAA Tournament team.
Fitzpatrick says he wants to play in 2020
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said Friday he wants to play next season at age 37, and he'll likely be back with the Miami Dolphins.
Coach Brian Flores said last week he expected Fitzpatrick to return.
Fitzpatrick started the final 12 games last year for the Dolphins, who went 5-11 but had a surprisingly strong finish under first-year coach Flores. Fitzpatrick, a 15-year veteran, ended the season saying he was undecided about whether to retire.