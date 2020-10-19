Greenwood’s girls golf team placed sixth in the girls golf Upper State championship Monday in Walhalla. The Eagles have qualified for the state championship Oct. 26-27 on Hilton Head Island.
Clair Lewis shot 80 in the Upper State tournament. Rachel Holder shot 96. Kathryn Taylor shot 109. Ella Brown shot 102. Maddie Jones shot 120. Greenwood had a team score of 387.
Holder and Lewis were named All-Region this season.
Emerald qualifies for state tournamentEmerald’s girls golf team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament with a seventh-place finish Monday at the Upper State tournament. The Vikings had a team score of 366.
Caroline Whitt was Emerald’s team medalist, followed by Randi Allen, Caroline Ramsey and Anna Kuenzer.
The Class 3A state tournament is Oct. 26-27 at The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina in Conway.