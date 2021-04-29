Greenwood drops its third game in a row in a road loss to the Mustangs. The Lady Eagles were led by Matti Dickenson, Kayleigh Doerflein and Allyson Kilgus who all recorded two hits each. Zoey Montgomery and Dickenson also had one RBI each. Aubrey Holland got the start in the circle and gave up two earned runs and struck out six in the loss.
Micah Tate had a fine defensive showing along with Doerflein, Dickenson, and Zoey Montgomery.
GIRLS VARSITY
SOCCERCambridge 1, Emerald 1 (CA wins 3-2 on PKs) Erin Massey, Faith Harvley and Lindsey Lee all scored during penalty kicks to give Cambridge its ninth win of the season. Harvley scored the lone marker for the Cougars during regulation.
The Cougars will prepare for playoffs which begin Thursday.
COLLEGE BASEBALLErskine 11,
Belmont Abbey 1 Erskine College began play in the 2021 Conference Carolinas Tournament with a convincing win over Belmont Abbey College. The offense was led by a two-home run game from Drew Yniesta while Allan Saathoff tossed seven plus solid innings.
Yniesta went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Yniesta launched a big three-run home run in the fifth inning and hit a solo shot in the seventh as part of his big day at the plate.