Senior Grant Reagin scores early in the first half, then goals from Ju Figueroa, Ethan Richardson, and Omar Ramos seal the 4-0 win in the second half.
VARSITY BOYS GOLFGreenwood 164,
Belton-Honea Path 181The Eagles continued their winning ways today in a match against Belton-Honea Path at the Links at Stoney Point. Leading the way was 10th-grader Trace Meredith with a 38. Also competing for the team were Landen Still (41), Cameron Addis (42), Elliott Kinney (43), Brady Bollman (44), and Dawson Hudson (49).
The Eagles are now 7-2 on the season and will be back in action Monday and Tuesday in the Hurricane Invitational hosted by Wren High School at Southern Oaks Golf Course.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS GOLF Greenwood 195,
Belton-Honea Path 225The jayvee Eagles took to the course again today for a match against Belton-Honea Path. It was a beautiful day at the Links at Stoney Point and the team rose to the occasion for its second victory in a row.
Leading the way was 10th-grader Dylan Johnson with a 42. Also competing were Jalaen Fisher (47), Connor Hudson (47), Gabe Buchanan (59), and Gray McCrea (60). The Eagles are now 2-1 on the season and will play again on Monday against JL Mann.
VARSITY BASEBALL Abbeville 12, Dixie 0 Hunter Overholt gets the win giving up one hit and striking out six in the win. Taylor Scott came in relief for 1.0 inning and had one strikeout. Evan Sellars and Trent Delgado both finished with 2 hits.
Sellars recorded 4 RBIs. Delgado and Scott with 2 RBIs.
MEN’S LACROSSELander 21, Emmanuel 7The Lander men’s lacrosse team used an 8-0 first quarter to cruise to a 21-7 win over Emmanuel on Wednesday afternoon at Van Taylor Stadium. The 14-goal win marks the largest margin of victory for the Bearcats in program history.
Five different Bearcats scored in the opening period as Adam Mather netted three goals and Carson Theriault added two. Emmanuel answered with three consecutive goals to begin the second quarter, but the Lions would pull no closer.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWingate 17, Lander 3 The Lander baseball team fell on the road 17-3 to the Wingate Bulldogs Wednesday evening. The Bearcats scored the first three runs of the game off a three-run blast from Evan Harold in the top of the first.
Wingate countered with a run in the bottom of the first with a triple and sac fly to bring around its first run of the game. The Bulldogs pulled ahead of the Bearcats after they plated 10 runs in the next two innings to take an 11-3 lead after the first three innings. Lander falls to 16-17 overall while Wingate advances to 26-11 overall.
COLLEGE SOFTBALLErskine 9, Emmanuel 1Emmanuel 12, Erskine 4The Erskine College softball team (20-10, 13-5 CC) split a pair of games with Emmanuel College (15-25, 8-10 CC) on Wednesday afternoon. The Fleet scored four runs in the top of the first, two of which were off the bat of Katie Hunter’s two run shot to center field.
Two doubles and a single in the fourth inning gave the Fleet a 9-0 lead which allowed the game to be shortened to five innings after the Lions only scored one in the next two frames.
After falling in Game 1, the Lions responded with a shortened contest in their favor in Game 2. The Fleet scored two of their four runs in the top of the first off a Kyndall Chandler single to left. Emmanuel led 9-2 after the first three innings.
Shi Cain homered to center in the fifth, but the Lions countered with a pair of runs in the bottom half and then added a run in the sixth to win 12-4.
TUESDAYVARSITY BOYS GOLFEmerald places second
at Woodruff matchEmerald lost 157-170 to Woodruff but defeated Mid-Carolina 170-175 and Union 170-229 in a four-team match at Woodruff High School.
Logan Pope was the Vikings’ low medalist with a score of 37, followed by William Riddle with a score of 43, Harris Miller with a score of 44 and Zach Polatty with a score of 46.
VARSITY BASEBALLNewberry 11, Saluda 2Saluda fell to Newberry in its first region game of the season.
VARSITY BOYS SOCCERSaluda 5, Batesburg-Leesville 1Steven Lopez led the Tigers in scoring with two goals, and Daniel Cooper and Andrew Cooper added a goal each.