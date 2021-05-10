Faced with the challenge of finishing in the top 8 teams to advance, the Eagles rose to the occasion by shooting a 327.
Senior Elliott Kinney led the team with a solid round of 77. Also competing were Landen Still (81), Cameron Addis (84), Trace Meredith (85), and Dawson Hudson (89). The team will now travel to Hilton Head next weekend to play in the 4A State Championship on May 17-18.
VARSITY SOFTBALLGreenwood 28, Eastside 0Greenwood travelled to Taylors tonight to finish its region schedule at 7-1, good enough for a share of the 2021 region title. The Lady Eagles tallied its highest run total of the year and limited the Eastside team to just one hit.
VARSITY FISHING
Ware Shoals students qualify for fishing tournament
Ware Shoals High School students Hunter McGee and Max Hatcher along with Ware Shoals Middle School students Hunter Daniels and Austin Wrenn qualified to fish the two-day Palmetto Boat Center Tournament Trail Classic May 7-8.
McGee and Hatcher placed 14th in the two-day fishing tournament at Lake Murray. They caught eight fish with a combined weight of 19.33 pounds. Daniels and Wrenn placed eighth with four fish with a combined weight of 9.85 pounds.
The top 25 high school teams and top 5 middle school teams in the Classic advance to the “Battle of the Carolina’s” tournament on Saturday, May 22.