Ninety Six boy's golf at Ponderosa Shootout
Ninety Six's Christian Davidson, right, and Adam Fennell, far right, finished in the top-5 at the Ponderosa Shootout on Thursday. 

 SUBMITTED

The Ninety Six boys golf team competed in the Ponderosa Shootout hosted by Gilbert HS at the Ponderosa CC in Batesburg. The Wildcats shot 353 as a team. Adam Fennell finished in 2nd place overall shooting a 75 & Christian Davidson finished 3rd overall shooting a 76 (out of 68 golfers). They both made the All-Tournament team.

VARSITY GOLFEmerald 184,

Ware Shoals 235

Logan Pope was low medalist with a score of 38, followed by Zach Polatty and William Riddle with a score of 48, Harris Miller with a score of 50 and Colton Carawan with a score of 56.

COLLEGE SOFTBALLEmmanuel 8, Erskine 7Emmanuel got to Erskine starter and Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Year, Hannah Houge in the first inning as a two-run double gave the Lions an early lead. Erskine would quickly respond in the third inning.

COLLEGE BASEBALLErskine 14, Chowan 2Erskine 21, Chowan 5 Erskine scored three runs in the bottom of the first capped by a Dayan Reinoso opposite-field two-run home run and Livan Reinoso and Drew Yniesta had consecutive run-scoring doubles as the Fleet opened up an early six-run lead. In Game 2, the Fleet bats remained hot thanks to an eight-run seventh inning. Drew Yniesta had a bases-clearing double and Dalton Reeves capped the big inning with a two-run blast to straightaway right field.