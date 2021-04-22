The Ninety Six boys golf team competed in the Ponderosa Shootout hosted by Gilbert HS at the Ponderosa CC in Batesburg. The Wildcats shot 353 as a team. Adam Fennell finished in 2nd place overall shooting a 75 & Christian Davidson finished 3rd overall shooting a 76 (out of 68 golfers). They both made the All-Tournament team.
VARSITY GOLFEmerald 184,
Ware Shoals 235
Logan Pope was low medalist with a score of 38, followed by Zach Polatty and William Riddle with a score of 48, Harris Miller with a score of 50 and Colton Carawan with a score of 56.
COLLEGE SOFTBALLEmmanuel 8, Erskine 7Emmanuel got to Erskine starter and Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Year, Hannah Houge in the first inning as a two-run double gave the Lions an early lead. Erskine would quickly respond in the third inning.
COLLEGE BASEBALLErskine 14, Chowan 2Erskine 21, Chowan 5 Erskine scored three runs in the bottom of the first capped by a Dayan Reinoso opposite-field two-run home run and Livan Reinoso and Drew Yniesta had consecutive run-scoring doubles as the Fleet opened up an early six-run lead. In Game 2, the Fleet bats remained hot thanks to an eight-run seventh inning. Drew Yniesta had a bases-clearing double and Dalton Reeves capped the big inning with a two-run blast to straightaway right field.