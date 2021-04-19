After going into the half tied at one a piece, the Hornets picked up win No. 7 thanks to a two-goal performance by Alessio Giamariano as it defeated Brashier Middle College, 2-1. Luke Morales and Andrew Nickles recorded an assist, while Alex Hershberger tallied 10 saves in the win. Dixie will play Pendelton's jayvee squad at home on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOY'S SOCCER
Cambridge Middle School 5, Spartanburg Christian 1
Panos Migdalas led the Cougars with a hat-trick and added two assists while Adam Knox also found the back of the net, adding two goals of his own. Richie Pinckney and Noah Harvley each recorded an assist in the win.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Georgia Southwestern 8, Lander 6
After winning Game 1 of the series 5-1 and Game 2 7-6, the Bearcats failed to complete its first sweep of the season. The Hurricanes jumped out to a 4-1 lead but Lander rallied back after Evan Harold was walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth. After a sac fly to center field to cut the Hurricanes' lead to one run, Ward Betts slapped a single to right field to score two, giving Lander a 5-4 advantage. Georgia Southwestern regain the lead in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run RBI double to left field.