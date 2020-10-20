Cambridge Academy took eighth place at the SCISA state swim meet.
Lisbon Lopes placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly. Julie Donaghy placed third in the 200-yard individual medley and sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke. Muller Otto placed 10th in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle.
All Cambridge swimmers set new personal record times in their events.
Five GHS swimmers compete at state meet
Five swimmers represented Greenwood High at the SCHSL Class 4A state swim meet in Charleston.
Senior Megan Smith holds the school's third-place record in the 200-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 2:14. She placed 25th in the event.
Senior Sarah Ellen Johnson broke school records in the individual medley with a personal best time of 2:18 and a 10th-place finish and the 100-yard breaststroke with a personal record time of 1:11 and a seventh-place finish.
Freshman Spencer Smith broke two school records with a personal best time of 2:00 in the 200-yard freestyle and a personal best time of 2:01 in the 100-yard backstroke. He finished 24th and 17th in the events, respectively.
Freshman Ethan Hobbs finished 26th in the 500-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 5:44. Hobbs had the fourth-best time in the event in school history. Hobb's time of 2:27 in the individual medley is also fourth in school history.