Ninety Six’s varsity softball team defeated Mid-Carolina Wednesday in nine innings, 13-12.
In the bottom of the ninth, Gracie Timmerman hit a walkoff single to score Madison Collins for the win.
Timmerman went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. Gracie Lollis went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs.
Ninety Six improved to 12-3 overall.
VARSITY BOYS GOLFGreenwood 161,
Emerald 185Greenwood defeated crosstown rival Emerald at Greenwood Country Club.
Sophomore Trace Meredith led the way with a 38. Rounding out the team score were Cameron Addis (40), Dawson Hudson (41) and Landen Still (42).
Logan Pope led Emerald with a score of 39, followed by Zach Polatty, Harris Miller, William Riddle and Colton Carawan.