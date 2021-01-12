Saluda’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Newberry Tuesday night.
Kalisha Hill led the Tigers with 23 points, and Mya Carroll also scored 20 points. Kaylen Nick had eight points, Tiara Daniels scored three points and Auvia Holland scored one point.
MONDAYVARSITY
GIRLS BASKETBALLRichard Winn 57,
Cambridge Academy 41Cambridge Academy’s girls basketball fell to Richard Winn Monday.
Lindsey Lee had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Alex Cockrell scored five points and had four rebounds and three steals. Jordan Mapes had four points, three rebounds and three steals. Faith Harvley had four points and six rebounds. Emily Gable and Paige Timmerman each had two points.
VARSITY
BOYS BASKETBALLRichard Winn 64,
Cambridge Academy 32Cambridge Academy’s varsity boys basketball team fell to Richard Winn Monday night. Maddox Lee led the Cougars with 12 points and Seth Massey had nine points. Jackson Calvert had four points and 11 rebounds.