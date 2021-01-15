Saluda's varsity girls basketball team defeated Newberry 52-47 Friday night.
Kalisha Hill led all scorers with 28 points. Mya Carroll added 10 points.
The Tigers improved to 7-0 on the season.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greenwood Christian 33, Shannon Forest 28
Caroline Reed led the team with 9 points. Kennedy Kaltz added 8 points.
The Hawks improved to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in region play.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Abbeville 67, Ninety Six 34
Abbeville defeated Ninety Six at home for its first win of the season.
Rhasheed Davis scored a team-high 18 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Lomax followed with 13 points.
Cambridge Academy 50, PCAG 45
Cambridge Academy went on the road to defeat Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood for its first win of the season.
Jackson Calvert scored a team-high 11 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for the Cougars. Spence Hagood scored 10 points and Maddox Lee added 9 points.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Greenwood 49, Eastside 34
Both teams went into halftime tied at 19-19 before Greenwood went on a 30-15 run in the second half to pull away.
Donovan Boyles scored a team-best 15 points and Khylek Williams followed with 10 points.
The Eagles improved to 6-0.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Lander 32, Queens 13
Lander began its tenure as a member of the South Atlantic Conference Carolina with a bang, as it took down Queens in the season opener at Finis Horne Arena.
The Bearcats used three pinfalls to dominate the Royals.
Lander began the match with one of those pinfalls, as sophomore Austin Ross pinned his opponent early in the first period.
Sophomore Chandler Smalley, a Dixie High alum, and redshirt sophomore Jack Bond both won by major decision.
Redshirt sophomore Cameron Coffman earned the final pinfall for the Bearcats to close out the night, as he took down his opponent with 1:49 left in the first period.