Saluda’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Emerald, 52-35, Tuesday night.
Kalisha Hill led Saluda with 22 points. Mya Carroll added 10 and Tiara Daniels scored 15. Maria Brooks and Kaylen Nick each added two points. Auvia Holland scored one.
Kendahl Spearman led Emerald’s effort with 14 points. Takaira Watson had nine points. Destiny Collier and Tyionna Tennant each had six.
Ninety Six 45,
Greenville Tech 16Ninety Six’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Greenville Tech for a region win Tuesday night.
Jada Newson and Aubrie Middleton each had 11 points for the Wildcats, while Gabby Hart added 10 points and Chaney Smith scored nine points. Iyanna Hart and Aniya Louden each scored two points.
Greenwood Christian 64, Ware Shoals 25Greenwood Christian’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Ware Shoals in a non-region game.
Caroline Reed led the Hawks with 21 points. Abigail Summey scored 11 points and Ashley Yarborough scored 12 points. Hallie Ruth Stumbo scored nine points, Nicole Shirley scored six points and Kennedy Kaltz had four points. Lauren Gilbert scored one point.
J’Len Pope led Ware Shoals with 15 points.
The Hawks improved to 3-1 on the season. Ware Shoals dropped its season opener.
Newberry Academy 60, Cambridge Academy 36Cambridge Academy’s varsity girls lost Tuesday to Newberry Academy.
Jillian Mapes led the Cougars with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Lindsey Lee had nine points and 10 rebounds. Erin Massey had eight points, four rebounds and one steal. Faith Harvley had four points, eight rebounds and one steal. Alex Cockrell had two points and two steals. Reagan Myers had two points.
VARSITY BOYS
BASKETBALLGreenwood 56,
Midland Valley 41The Eagles recovered from a slow start to secure their second win of the season.
Jaylin Tolbert led Greenwood with 22 points. Isaiah Thomas scored 9 points and Kaleb Gilbert added 8 points.
Newberry Academy 74, Cambridge Academy 39
Cambridge Academy lost its season opener to Newberry Academy.
Matthew Strutko scored a team-high 11 points. Spence Hagood scored 9 points. Landen Vahjen added 6 points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALLWestview 65,
Edgewood 11Westview defeated Edgewood 65-11 to open the season. Westview led 33-8 at halftime and allowed only three points in the second half.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNo. 13 Lander picked second in conferenceThe Peach Belt Conference coaches picked No. 13 Lander to finish second in the conference this season, as the league released its coaches poll Tuesday. The Bearcats received two first-place votes.
Lander sophomore guard Zamiya Passmore was named to the All-Preseason Conference team. Passmore was the conference’s Freshman of the Year last season.
North Georgia was selected first among the coaches’ picks. Lander won the regular season and conference tournament titles last season.