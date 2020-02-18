Saluda’s varsity girls basketball reached the second round of the Class 2A girls playoffs with a 59-28 win against Southside Christian Tuesday night.
Kalisha Hill led the Tigers with 19 points. Tiara Daniels followed with 14 points. Nadya Watson scored eight points. Mya Carroll and Jessica Means each had six points. Shania Brown had four points and Auvia Holland had two points.
The Tigers will face St. Joseph’s in the second round 7 p.m. Friday at home.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLTimmonsville 69, Calhoun Falls 47Calhoun Falls fell to Timmonsville to end its season in the first round of the Class 1A boys playoffs.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLFLander wins
Converse Spring InviteThe Lander women’s golf team placed three golfers in the top-10 to earn the team title at the Converse Spring Invite at the par-72, 5,881-yard Carolina Country Club on Tuesday.
Lander, which earned its first team win since the 2015 UWG Women’s Golf Invitational, shot a 655, led by Caroline Hardee and Hannah Stephenson, who both tied for second with a 12-over 156. Tatum Warr tied for ninth, finishing with a 22-over 166. Marley Barefoot tied for 33rd with a 33-over 177, while Chloe Hiott finished with a 36-over 180 to tie for 37th.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLFLander finished 10th
at Kiawah IslandThe Lander men’s golf team opened the spring season with a T-10th finish at the Newberry Invitational held at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
Maxime Legros led the Bearcats as he finished tied for 10th. After shooting a 76 in the first round, the Dinard, France native shot one-over-par 73 in the second round. He shot an impressive three-under-par 69 in the third round to finish with an overall score of two-over-par, 218.
Chris Fortenberry was next for the Bearcats as he finished tied for 31st. The Myrtle Beach native, shot a 72 on Tuesday to finish with a three-day score of ten-over-par, 226.