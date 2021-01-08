Saluda’s varsity girls basketball team earned a 45-36 region win against Eau Claire.
Kalisha Hill led the Tigers with 21 points. Kaylen Nick added eight points. Tiara Daniels, Auvia Holland and Mya Carroll each had four points. Maria Brooks and Shania Brown each had two points.
VARSITY GIRLS
BASKETBALLSilver Bluff 54,
Ninety Six 35Ninety Six’s varsity girls basketball team fell 54-35 to Silver Bluff in a region game Friday night.
Jada Newson led the Wildcats with 14 points. Chaney Smith followed with eight points. Gracie Lollis added six points. Gabby Hart had five points and Aubrie Middleton had two points.
THURSDAYVARSITY BOYS
BASKETBALLWardlaw Academy 74, Cambridge Academy 49Cambridge Academy fell Thursday to Wardlaw. Maddox Lee led the Cougars with 23 points. Seth Massey had seven points and Jackson Calvert had 11 points.