Saluda's varsity girls basketball team defeated Columbia 46-26 Tuesday night.
Kalisha Hill led the Tigers with 17 points. Tiara Daniels added seven points and Maria Brooks and Mya Carroll each had six points. Kaylen Nick had three points, and Shania Brown and Auvia Holland each had two points.
Newberry Academy 51, Cambridge Academy 32
Cambridge Academy's varsity girls basketball team fell Tuesday to Newberry Academy.
Faith Harvley led the Cougars with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Lindsey Lee had eight points, five rebounds and three assists. Indya Southerland and Alex Cockrell each had four points. Jillian Mapes had three points and Emily Gable had one point.