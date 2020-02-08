FLORENCE — No. 6 Lander men’s tennis team earned a pair of wins on Saturday to claim the City of Florence Invitational championship.
Lander (4-0) knocked off Palm Beach Atlantic, 4-2, in the semifinals before dispatching Barton (2-1) in the championship, 4-0.
The Bearcats used doubles wins from Axel Cronje and Tommaso Rossin at No. 1 and Guillaume Tattevin and Kim Oshiro at No. 3 to take a 1-0 lead. Lander’s top three singles players then finished the job as Thomas De Negri won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3, Adam Elliget earned a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 2, and Tattevin clinched the title, winning 6-4, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNISMount Olive 4, Lander 0FLORENCE – The Lander women’s tennis team suffered a 4-0 loss to Mount Olive to finish sixth at the City of Florence Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
Friday, the Bearcats lost a tough 4-3 decision to Barton. Polina Radchenko, Kylee Ramsey, and Raquel Acco each earned singles wins. Lindsey Wiggins and Lucia Ric earned the win in doubles.
Saturday morning, the Bearcats defeated Augusta 4-2 to advance to the fifth-place match. Polina Radchenko and Eduarda Ferreira won their doubles 6-0, while Kylee Ramsey and Lindsey Wiggins won their doubles 6-1. Eduarda Ferreira earned the single, and Raquel Acco defeated her singles opponent to clinch the win.
COLLEGE BASEBALLShorter 6, Erskine 4The bottom of the seventh saw Erskine give up a lead, as Shorter scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and another in the bottom of the eighth. Down 6-4, the Fleet were able to get men on all three bases but couldn’t bring them home.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLLimestone 82, Erskine 81Erskine fell on the road at Limestone in a game with 16 lead changes and 17 ties.
The Fleet and Saints were tied 41-41 at halftime. Senior Trent Smoot had 22 points for the Fleet.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLimestone 82, Erskine 56Osha Makerson scored 14 points for the Fleet and senior Alexis Scott added 12 as Erskine fell to Limestone on the road.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALLKing 3, Erskine 0Erskine fell to King in a Conference Carolinas matchup. King won three sets, 27-25, 25-14, 25-13.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS
AND TUMBLINGErskine has first ever meetThe Fleet’s new acrobatics and tumbling program competed in five events Saturday in the team’s first meet in program history.
The Fleet fell to Converse College, 176.025-123.75.