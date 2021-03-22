Ninety Six softball wins Crescent tourney
Ninety Six’s varsity softball team won the Crescent Invitational Softball Tournament.
The Wildcats defeated West-Oak and won a tiebreaker to advance to the championship round. Ninety Six defeated Crescent and Clover to win the championship.
Pitcher Meghan Kimberling went 4-0 in the tournament. Ninety Six improved to 5-1 on the season.
VARSITY GIRLS
SOCCERNinety Six 4, Abbeville 1The Wildcats earned their first region win with the victory over the Panthers. Rayven Bess-Marshall scored two goals for Ninety Six. Caitlyn Anderson and Jasmine Capley each scored a goal.
Ninety Six improved to 4-2 on the season.
VARSITY BOYS TENNISEmerald 4, Woodruff 3Kinkade Garland, Jacob Lovell and Jason Dunton secured singles wins for the Vikings. In No. 1 doubles with the match tied at 3-3, Garland and Lovell won in straight sets to get the win for Emerald.
VARSITY BOYS GOLFNinety Six finishes
second in matchNinety Six finished second in a match against Strom Thurmond and Batesburg-Leesville. The Wildcats shot 183 as a team. Strom Thurmond finished in first with a 159 team score.
Adam Fennell led Ninety Six with a 37. Christian Davidson shot a 40. Charlie Dean carded a 51 and Ethan White shot a 55.
FRIDAYVARSITY BASEBALLGHS 7, Fox Creek 3Greenwood pitcher Braeden McDonald notched his first varsity win, pitching 5 1/3 innings. He gave up one earned run and struck out two. Garrett Hodges got the save, striking out the four batters he faced.
The Eagles tallied 10 hits in the game. Lowndes Still, Trey Taylor and Pat Wood had multiple hits. Graham Peeler, Elijah Tiller, TJ Aiken and Adam Clinemyer tallied one hit.